HK Stock Focus CITIC Securities rebounded from key medium term support

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 7, 2017 12:00 AM
Medium-term technical outlook on Citi Securities (HKG: 6030)


 Key technical elements

  • The recent 9.8% pull-back/consolidation from its 21 September 2017 high of 18.74 has stalled right above a key medium-term support of 16.80.
  • The aforementioned 16.82 key medium-term support is defined by the pull-back support of a former descending trendline resistance from 09 November 2015 high, the recent swing low area of 06/14 September 2017 and a Fibonacci cluster.
  • Today’s (07 Nov) price action has staged a rebound from the 16.82 medium-term support coupled with an increase in today’s (07 Nov) volume that is higher on the average of the previous three days and the daily RSI oscillator that has staged a rebound from its corresponding significant support at the 42% level. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.
  • The next significant medium-term resistance stands at 19.42 which defined by the swing high areas of 23 Dec 2015/14 Apr 2016 and the upper boundary of the ascending channel that has taken shape since 21 August 2017 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 16.80

Resistances: 19.42 & 20.45

Next support: 15.47

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 16.80 key medium-term pivotal support holds, Citi Securities may see the start of another potential medium-term bullish upleg to target the next resistance at 19.42 in the first step.

However, failure to hold above 16.80 shall invalidate the bullish scenario for an extension of the corrective decline to retest the major range support of 15.47 (in place since 23 Dec 2016).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


View more
