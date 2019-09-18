FTSE shows barely any pulse

The FTSE is barely showing signs of life this morning, which is not necessarily a negative thing given the oil-induced slide at Tuesday’s close.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 18, 2019 7:57 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is barely showing signs of life this morning, which is not necessarily a negative thing given the oil-induced slide at Tuesday’s close. Resources and metals companies, for which petrol costs constitute a high proportion of their outgoings, are all trading higher, relieved that the Saudi refinery attack-induced oil price spike seems not about to have petered out.

The case against the government’s prorogation of Parliament being heard by the Supreme Court has also left the UK markets in suspense. With two different appeals being heard this week it is not clear when the court will come to a decision on whether the prorogation was legal or not or if it will overrule it. The suspended animation is putting retailers, supermarkets and house builders under pressure, keeping them all in the fallers’ category. 

Brent crude prices have retreated below the $65 mark after their spike to $72 earlier this week following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil refinery. It seems that the state-owned Aramco will be able to repair the facility sooner than expected and manage to avoid any major loss in export flows of crude oil.   

Afternoon focus on Fed rate decision

Any words of wisdom from the Fed’s policy makers will be closely scrutinized later today in the wake of the bank’s decision to spend $53 billion to rescue the overnight lending market. The move was triggered by borrowing costs spiraling out of control, forcing the New York Fed to come to the rescue. The issue will likely overshadow the Fed’s interest rate decision later today, widely expected to be a quarter percentage point cut despite the bank’s policy makers being deeply divided over whether it is really needed or not.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.