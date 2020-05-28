FTSE rallies as lockdown eases

The easing of the lockdowns in the UK and across Europe is continuing to support London stocks even though concerns linger about tensions in Hong Kong and a potential freshening of the US-China spat.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 28, 2020 7:19 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

FTSE rallies as lockdown eases

The easing of the lockdowns in the UK and across Europe is continuing to support London stocks even though concerns linger about tensions in Hong Kong and a potential freshening of the US-China spat.

Airlines and air travel related companies have gained the most this morning alongside UK fund managing business M&G which plans to buy Ascentric, an adviser platform that holds £14bn in assets from insurer Royal London. However, Rolls Royce came under pressure after one major shareholder sold close to 97 million shares.  

Volatile day ahead in the US

The trading day in the US could become fairly volatile as three factors bring in some unpredictability into the market. President Trump’s plans to sign an executive order on social media  could open a whole new chapter in the US legislation and has the potential to undermine some of the biggest companies on US exchanges. Shares in social media firms started skidding as President Trump’s love affair with Twitter came to an abrupt end this week when the company for the first time attached a warning to one of the President’s tweets about the reliability of postal voting.  

The second factor is yesterday’s surprise rise in US oil reserve levels published by the American Petroleum Institute at a time when investors had expected to see a decline in stocks given that all of the US states are now to some degree reopening. The more precise and detailed data on US oil stocks will be published later today by the Energy Information Agency and if it bears out API’s number, WTI prices, already down 3.2% this morning, could come under further pressure.

Lastly new US jobless claims are also due out later today and are expected to be in the range of 2 million new claims. However, they should be looked at together with the number of continuing claims as fresh hiring starts to bring employees back into the job market.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
Today 01:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Today 03:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
July 19, 2024 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
July 19, 2024 06:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.