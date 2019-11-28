FTSE Can Support at 7383 Hold Amid Pound Strength and Trade Tensions

Trade headlines are driving risk off sentiment. President Trump quietly signing the Hong Kong bill into law isn’t going unnoticed and investors are waiting to see the extent of the impact that his actions have on the fragile US – China relationship. Whilst risk appetite has taken a hit, the timing has been crucial with US stock markets closed for Thanksgiving.

Levels to watch

FTSE is down 0.3% in early trade. The index remains above its 200, 100 and 50 ma. Support can be seen at 7384, the low from the previous session. A breakthrough here could see the FTSE drop towards 7338. On the upside, a move above 7447 could indicate a more bullish outlook for the index.



