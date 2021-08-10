EURUSD testing YTD lows after woeful German data bears gunning for 116 next

Traders are pricing in the potential for an earlier-than-previously-anticipated announcement that the Federal Reserve may start tapering its asset purchases after a run of strong data out of the US

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 10, 2021 10:26 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/USD testing YTD lows after woeful German data, bears gunning for 1.16 next?

It’s been a rough week or two for the world’s most widely-traded currency pair.

Including today’s (unfinished) price action, EUR/USD is working on its eighth consecutive bearish day, with prices shedding nearly 200 pips from peak to trough over that period. This big bearish move was preceded by a “death cross”, where the 50-day EMA crossed below the 200-day EMA. For the uninitiated, this ominous-sounding development has ominous implications: It suggests that the longer-term trend has shifted in favor of the bears for the first time since June 2020.

As of writing, EUR/USD is probing its year-to-date low near 1.1700, with a break below that support area potentially opening the door for a quick continuation down to the next level of support, the November 2020 low around 1.1600:

Source: StoneX, TradingView

So what is driving the selloff?

Generally speaking, traders are pricing in the potential for an earlier-than-previously-anticipated announcement that the Federal Reserve may start tapering its asset purchases after a run of strong data out of the US, highlighted by Friday’s strong NFP report. On that front, tomorrow’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from July will be closely monitored, with another hot reading raising the odds of an earlier taper announcement, perhaps as soon as September or even later this month at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, Europe has seen more tepid economic reports. Just this morning, the German ZEW economic sentiment survey came in at 40.4, well below the 54.9 reading economists were expecting and last month’s 63.3 print. This is the worst reading since November, which was itself the worst reading since the depths of the COVID recession in April 2020.

With little in the way of additional top-tier data our of Europe for the rest of the week, EUR/USD traders will key on the US economic releases and general risk appetite. If US data continues to beat expectations, EUR/USD could set a fresh year-to-date low as soon as this week.

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: EUR Forex USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.