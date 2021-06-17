European Open NZ Avoids Double Dip Recession EURNZD in Focus

New Zealand’s strong GDP beat the consensus and RBNZ’s gloomy expectations for a contraction in Q1. And that makes EUR/NZD of interest given it has struggled to hold above 1.7000.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 17, 2021 2:51 AM
Close-up of market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -16.6 points (-0.22%) and currently trades at 7,369.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -325.77 points (-1.11%) and currently trades at 28,967.28
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 80.13 points (0.28%) and currently trades at 28,516.97

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -31.5 points (-0.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,153.45
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -16 points (-0.39%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,135.76
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -48 points (-0.31%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,662.57

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -85.85 points (-0.25%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -72 points (-0.51%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -14.75 points (-0.35%)

 

Learn how to trade indices

 

Indices lower overnight

The sell-off which started in Europe and Wall Street continued through the Asian session, although equities pared earlier losses in the second half of the session. The TOPIX 400 is currently trading 0.75% lower and the ASX 200 is down -0.25% after falling around -0.6% after the open.

European an US futures have opened lower and point to a weaker open. We noted in todays video that 7238 (prior record high) could be a pivotal level for today’s session on the S&P 500, given it was tested and held as resistance three times in the closing hours of trade yesterday.

The FTSE is due to open lower today, after printing a bearish hammer at a 16-month high yesterday. Given the weaker sentient for equities globally and signs of a potential retracement on the FTSE, our intraday bias remains bearish below 7176.50 today.

 

FTSE 100 S/R Levels

  • R5: 7200 - 7204
  • R4: 7190
  • R3: 7176.50
  • R2: 7166 - 7169
  • R1: 7153
  • S1: 7147
  • S2: 7143
  • S3: 7130
  • S4: 7117
  • S5: 7100 - 7106

 

FTSE 350: Market Internals


FTSE 350: 7184.95 (0.17%) 16 June 2021

  • 164 (46.72%) stocks advanced and 175 (49.86%) declined
  • 24 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 6 fell to new lows
  • 86.61% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 19.37% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 4.45%   -  Watches of Switzerland Group PLC  (WOSG.L) 
  • + 3.75%   -  Network International Holdings PLC  (NETW.L) 
  • + 3.47%   -  Lancashire Holdings Ltd  (LRE.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -4.09%   -  Hammerson PLC  (HMSO.L) 
  • -3.85%   -  PureTech Health PLC  (PRTC.L) 
  • -3.60%   -  Helios Towers PLC  (HTWS.L) 

 

Strong data for AU and NZ overnight

The New Zealand dollar was the strongest major over night following a stronger-than expected GDP report. Q1 growth rose 1.6%, far beyond the consensus of 0.5% and the RBNZ’s own estimate for a -0.6% contraction. This means they escaped a second recession, and expectations for a hike have been brought forward. NZD was broadly higher against its peers, with NZD/JPY rising 0.6% and NZD/USD up 0.5%. AUD/NZD fell to an 8-day low after struggling to retake 1.0800 last week.

The Australian employment report also surpassed expectations with 115.2k jobs added and the unemployment rate falling to 5.1%, down from 5.5% and its lowest level since February. With the Fed now coming around to a hawkish bias it could make it trickier for RBA to simply replay the message to markets that rates won’t change until 2024. But then this is their best chance of keeping their currency lower to help exports, so perhaps they’ll be happy to beat that drum anyway (for the next 2-3 years…). We’ll see.

Asian currencies were lower overnight against the greenback after the Fed surprised with a hawkish FOMC meeting. Although the USD is the weakest major currencies, yet that’s no surprise given the magnitude of yesterday’s rally for the dollar. Over the near-term we see the potential for EUR/USD to bounce from yesterday’s low as part of a technical move but, further out, the downside beckons. GBP/USD is in a similar scenario but we need to see if it can break back above 1.4000.

 

Hands-up, this may not be the prettiest chart you’ll see today. But it does tell a storey with the potential for a divergent theme. With data from NZ outperforming Europe and having the (by far) more hawkish central bank of the two economies then there’s a case for a lower EUR/NZD. And, from a technical perspective, it is of interest as it has rolled over from top of its range around 1.7000 – a round numbered level it has struggled with previously and where we find the 200-day eMA. So, over the near-medium term our bias is bearish whilst prices hold beneath last week’s high and bears would likely welcome any low volatility retracements towards 1.7000 to jump on board.  

 

Learn how to trade forex

 

Metals remain anchored to yesterday’s low

Copper futures have fallen around -12.7% from their May high and stopped just shy of retesting its October trend support line. Purely from a technical viewpoint we see the potential for a bounce from current levels. Although our bias remains bearish overall beneath 4.435 resistance.

Gold and silver are behaving like most of the FX majors; in a state of shock. Gold has found support at its 200-day eMA so, like copper, the potential for a technical bounce seems apparent. But we’d also be keeping an eye on bearish patterns at higher prices to try and nail a potential swing high.

 

Up Next (Times in BST)


You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

Related tags: FTSE 100 Forex Commodities EUR NZD

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.