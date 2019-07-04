Europe investors eye safe haven shares again

Investors are buying shares through gritted teeth as the ‘hated rally’ grinds higher

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 4, 2019 2:37 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Investors are buying shares through gritted teeth as the ‘hated rally’ grinds higher.

Even with major U.S. stock indices having inched to incremental new records on Wednesday, signs betraying a lack of conviction remain.

Assets traditionally associated with ‘safety seeking’ are rallying simultaneously with stocks. Usually, that would be a caution for risk appetite

  • Gold’s bull run has been well documented, including here and here and here. Spot gold was headed for its seventh straight weekly advance at last check, the longest winning streak in around 8 years. Silver is also now showing signs of joining the precious metals rally
  • Global sovereign bonds are continuing a remarkable months-long march that’s crushing yields. On Thursday, Germany’s 10-year bund yield went below the ECB’s minus 0.4% deposit rate for the first time, after trading mostly below zero since March. Italy’s 2-year yield, one of the most elevated and unstable among developed countries, also went sub-zero
  • In currencies the yen and the Swiss franc have headed higher since late April. Both have added around 4% since then

One obvious question is ‘how long can this simultaneous rally last’? Whilst a definitive answer may be difficult to give, stocks’ positive reaction too cooling trade tensions offers indirect clues. If attempts by the U.S. and China to resume talks fall apart again, the suggestion is that stock markets could unravel too.

Maybe markets are subtly pulling back from ‘risk’ already. Although stock markets have been rallying alongside assets perceived to be safer, the breakdown shows defensive sectors are increasingly favoured. Admittedly, the bid for such stocks hasn’t been easy to spot. Finer graphic tools like the Relative Rotation Graph can help. RRG plots returns around two axis which create four quadrants named (clockwise from top left) ‘improving’, ‘leading’, ‘lagging’ and ‘weakening’. Stocks or sector index performance are plotted relative to a benchmark. In the RRG below, the reference gauge is Europe’s STOXX 600.

Relative Rotation Graph – STOXX Europe 600 sector indices - 12 weeks ending [04/07/2019 17:54:00]

Source: Bloomberg/City Index

Over the last 12 weeks, sectors typically regarded as akin to safe havens, Healthcare and Utilities have risen into the ‘leading’ quadrant to join Food & Beverages. They’re replacing recent outperformer Technology, a conglomerate of industries seen as more cyclical and prone to being dropped as investor nerves rise.

Perhaps what we know about the usual patterns of investor behaviour no longer applies. Alternatively, investors may be signalling they expect risk aversion to regain traction in the second half of the year.

Related tags: Shares market Europe US

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
Today 02:00 PM
Nasdaq Outlook: All Time Highs Proceed
Today 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls post-Fed & as PPI falls, jobless claims rise
Today 01:06 PM
Gold forecast remains bullish post CPI and FOMC
Today 10:30 AM
Japanese yen carry trades receive boost from Fed, US CPI: GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY setups
Today 04:18 AM
Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
Today 03:32 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.