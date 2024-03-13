﻿

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Carves Out a Tight Range Ahead of US PPI and Retail Sales

US data will continue to play a major role for EUR/USD, with PPI and Retail Sales on tap tomorrow. See the key levels to watch!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 7:21 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/USD Key Points

  • EUR/USD traders have keyed in on the speeches from ECB policymakers and US data.
  • traders are now pricing in nearly four 25bps interest rate cuts from the ECB (92bps) this year, versus closer to three (82bps) for the US Fed in the wake of yesterday’s hotter CPI report.
  • EUR/USD has carved out a near-term range between 1.0900 and 1.1000. US data will continue to play a major role in the pair, with PPI and Retail Sales on tap tomorrow.

EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis

There hasn’t been much in the way of news that impacts the world’s most widely-traded currency pair directly today, leaving it at the whim of risk appetite and technical factors.

One tidbit to note is that the European Central Bank (ECB) is adjusting its strategy to encourage banks to lend money to each other, aiming to improve financial stability as inflation and interest rates rise. This includes safety measures and lower costs for banks needing emergency funds, with a focus on supporting the economy while considering environmental impacts. This new framework is unlikely to have an immediate impact on markets, but sits in the broader “macroprudential” component of central bank actions seeking to ensure that the financial system functions as intended.

With the economic calendar bereft of European economic data, EUR/USD traders have keyed in on the speeches from ECB policymakers and US data. On the former front, Francois Villeroy noted that “a spring rate cut remains probable” though it seems that he stretched the definition of spring when he went on to clarify that it was “more likely a rate cut will happen in June than in April.”

In any event, traders are now pricing in nearly four 25bps interest rate cuts from the ECB (92bps) this year, versus closer to three (82bps) for the US Fed in the wake of yesterday’s hotter CPI report.

This relative difference in expected interest rates has been the big driver supporting EUR/USD this week.

Market Outlook EUR/USD

Euro Technical Analysis – EUR/USD Daily Chart

EURUSD_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_03132024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the chart, EUR/USD pulled back from key resistance at the 1.0975 level to start the week, gradually ticking down to a low near previous-resistance-turned-support at 1.0900 yesterday. Today, the pair is seeing a slight recovery back toward the mid-1.0900s, marking a key short-term range between 1.0900 and 1.0975-1.1100.

Looking ahead, US data will continue to play a major role in the pair, with PPI and Retail Sales on tap tomorrow. If those reports confirm the ongoing strength of the US economy, traders may continue to price out additional Fed rate cuts this year and take EUR/USD back down to, or potentially through, support in the 1.0900 area. Meanwhile, softer-than-expected readings from tomorrow’s US data could provide a catalyst for EUR/USD to break definitively above 1.10 and open the door for a retest of the XX-month highs near 1.1100.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR USD ECB Fed Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold, silver and copper analysis: Metals rally on China optimism and weaker dollar
Today 05:00 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ muted ahead of more data tomorrow
Today 01:20 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Cable rebounds after US CPI-related drop
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:54 AM
The seeds for iron ore’s latest lurch lower were sown last week
Today 04:47 AM
USD/JPY seems best bet for bulls amid a mixed US dollar environment
Today 03:05 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR USD articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:54 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:00 AM
      Forex trading
      Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading to 1.10?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 7, 2024 04:30 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 7, 2024 08:40 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.