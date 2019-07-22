Equity brief Stocks get real and drift higher

A trickle of buying in Europe and U.S. stock gauges has turned into a stream for Nasdaq indices

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 22, 2019 11:59 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [22/7/2019 3:51 PM]

  • A trickle of buying in Europe and U.S. stock gauges has turned into a stream for Nasdaq indices which are pulling clear of major markets on both sides of the Atlantic partly on the absence of fresh negative news. This has allowed the impact of brokerage upgrades on the semiconductor sector to lift peers and in turn underpin the market
  • Stabilizing monetary policy expectations are also helping: In between reversals precipitated by decreasing chances of a 50 basis points cut and complete disappointment is the middle ground of a 25bp cut. The market implied odds that the central bank will ease by 0.25% could be as high as 75% according to some methodologies. Whilst the Fed has entered it’s ‘quiet period’ ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting, these expectations are still critical for the days ahead
  • If Europe’s central bank is to also loosen policy, as economists now almost unanimously expect, the tenor and ‘velocity’ of Fed easing will help decide how much and how soon. The ECB will have the opportunity to signal confirmation of a 10-basis point reduction into record-low negative territory of -0.5%, when it meets on Thursday
  • On the other hand, a remarkably busy slate of political, economic and geopolitical watch points plus ramped earnings release activity on top of fever-pitch rate speculation could rekindle volatility
  • Other points to watch: Italy – a possible snap election may be called by Deputy PM Mateo Salvini; Spain – Podemos and the socialist government near a coalition ahead of a confidence vote scheduled for today; U.S.-China Trade – possible in-person talks after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin comments; Hong Kong protests – in case of escalation; Debt Ceiling – small Treasury pricing dislocations are appearing, as a low risk of default in September looms

Corporate News

  • Oil, and more specifically Iran is among that melee of focus points, as traders wait for the UK’s definitive response to ship seizures and the U.S. formulates a mode of operations to deal with increasingly frequent incursions on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz
  • Defensively tinged consumer discretionary and health sector indices are among the largest STOXX industrial gauges to outperform so far
  • Steel and commodity metals shares have kept Europe’s Materials sector index in leading position all session; a possible reference to clearer prospects about trade talks
  • Halliburton and Applied Materials are S&P 500 top heavy-weight risers. HAL rises 7% and is on pace for its best one-day gain since late 2016 after higher than forecast underlying earnings, though the group still reported a huge drop to $75m vs. $511m in Q2 2018. Applied Materials is around 4% higher after Goldman Sachs said it upgraded its recommendation on the stock to Buy from Neutral

Upcoming corporate highlights


BMO: before market open          AMC: after market close              NTS: no time specified

Upcoming economic highlights




Related tags: Shares market Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.