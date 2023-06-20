DAX Analysis: Its record high was ‘short’ lived. Where to next?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 20, 2023 5:18 AM
86 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The DAX remains in an uptrend on the daily chart and trades within a bullish channel. Whilst this suggests it could continue higher, we see the potential for a deeper pullback before its rally resumes.

The DAX printed a fresh record high on Friday, but it was short lived. Come Monday, the DAX not only gapped lower but opened beneath the 2021 high and effectively marked the high for the day. A notable drag on the index was Sartorius AG which fell over -15% as the company cut its revenue and margin forecasts. But traders are also likely erring on the side of caution ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony to congress on Wednesday, and may feel less compelled to be loading up on longs so near the record highs. And that could keep the index under pressure and pour cold water on hopes of a new record high over the next couple of sessions.

 

20230620daxglanceCI

  

 

DAX monthly chart:

If we stand back to admire the view, we can see that the May candle tried (but failed) to close above the 2021 high. With less than two full weeks of June left, the DAX is also on track to repeat a failed close above that key high. Of course, that is plenty of time to see a decisive move. But if the DAX closes convincingly beneath 16,000 it would leave a bearish hammer on the monthly charts, and traders might be entering July with a very grim view for the index.

 

20230620daxMNci

 

 

DAX daily chart:

The DAX trades in the upper half of a bullish channel on the daily chart, although recent price action warns of a deeper pullback from its all-time high (ATH). Friday’s upper wick accounts for around half of the day’s range which means bulls handed back half of the day’s gains after reaching a record high. Furthermore, that is happened on very high volume suggests a ‘change in hands’ occurred around those highs as we headed into the weekend.

 

The weekend gap has since been filled and Monday’s high respected the 2021 high as resistance. And as a bearish divergence has formed on the RSI (14) and RSI (2), we’d consider bearish setups over the near-term.

 

If prices correct lower, support might be found around 16,000 near gap support, and bears could consider fading into the 2021 high and seek evidence of a swing high on lower timeframes. At which point we would be seeking evidence of a swing low and monitor its potential for a break to new highs. 

 

20230620daxD1ci

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Indices Monthly Trade Dax Trade Ideas Indices

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices Monthly Trade articles

Research
Nasdaq 100, Apple: July has favoured bulls over the past thirty years
By:
Matt Simpson
July 11, 2023 03:22 AM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Nvidia (NVDA) to remain king of the Nasdaq?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 13, 2023 03:29 AM
      Research
      CAD, WTI Analysis: CAD/JPY coils at cycle highs ahead of BOC meeting
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 7, 2023 02:49 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD down with China PMIs, but CPI points the wrong way for the RBA
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 31, 2023 02:45 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.