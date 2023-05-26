Bearish Base Metals Bottoming Out?

The macro, micro and technical outlook for base metals has been pretty bearish, and it is not surprising that the base metals price index has fallen to six months lows. Market sentiment towards the outlook for a rebound in economic growth within China weakened this year with the release of disappointing economic data.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
May 26, 2023 12:44 PM
Molten metal
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

The macro, micro and technical outlook for base metals has been pretty bearish, and it is not surprising that the base metals price index has fallen to six months lows. Market sentiment towards the outlook for a rebound in economic growth within China weakened this year with the release of disappointing economic data.

Nevertheless, we are starting to see signs of a pickup in physical demand in China, a major swing economy for metals. There are emerging signs that demand weakness could be bottoming out in the world’s largest producer and consumer of base metals. Let’s focus on copper: we have started to see signs of a pickup in the physical import premium for the first time in six weeks, record levels of domestic production, and reducing on-warrant inventory.

While we remain cautious of a recovery in Chinese demand, a marathon not a sprint, the worst might be over. Nickel, Zinc and Lead were the worst performers this year, down by almost 30%, 20% and 10%, respectively.

Macro headwinds

  • Chinese economic readings indicate recovery will take time
  • Weakening sentiment for ex-China growth in the second half of the year
  • A strengthening US dollar putting downward pressure on prices

Technical Picture

  • The base metal index’s technical view has grown increasingly bearish since mid-April, with the 50-day moving average (DMA) moving below the 100-DMA
  • If the 50-DMA moving moves below the 200-DMA, it will indicate a so called ‘death cross’, which is a very bearish technical signal.

LME Base Metal Index – Technical Analysis

 BMI1

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX.

Micro factors 

  • A sharp inflow of base metal stocks into LME warehouses caused concerns over global demand
  • Large copper inflows started in Asian warehouses, more recently spreading to US-based warehouses.
  • Copper inventories at the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 180% in just over a month (reversing a 55% decline in stocks prior to this period since the start of the year)
  • The LME Cash – 3 month spread as a result, rose to its largest contango on record, at $66/tonne.

An end in sight to weak demand? 

Collectively, these factors indicate that demand on a global basis is weak, especially within China, in which the Q2 period traditionally signifies peak demand for construction. However, if we continue to see a drawdown in domestic Chinese stocks and an increased appetite for imports into the country, then perhaps we have past the worst point in the cycle. Meanwhile, if raw material stocks continue to build in LME warehouses, the LME prices will underperform those of SHFE prices, opening up arbitrage opportunities.

Natalie Scott-Gray, Senior Metals Analyst 

natalie.scott-gray@stonex.com

 

 

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.