The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.
- With Britain’s first Gold on the board, the Olympics are unlikely to dominate proceedings today as the world prepares for the final of the rate decision at 12:45pm.
- With Mario Draghi in lane one likely to be the star, the question remains, will China once again announce first and steal the show?
- With all the excitement to come later on today, the markets have started in a fairly subdued manner, with the FTSE continuing yesterday’s gains, up a modest 15 points at 5728. The rest of Europe is mixed, with the German DAX down 24 points at 6734, while the Spanish index is down 0.6%, Italy is down 0.4% and the French CAC is only a touch below parity.
- In the UK, Smith and Nephew takes gold as the biggest gainer, up 2.2% after announcing a boost to dividends.
- Finishing out of the medals and the biggest faller, Aggreko is down 2.5% despite announcing robust growth and a positive outlook.
- As expected, strength from the euro is outpacing sterling, but with slight dollar weakness, we are also seeing some strength in the metals.
- With UK PMI figures at 9.30am and US jobless claims at 1.30pm this afternoon, not to mention the key rate decisions, there are likely to be plenty of fireworks away from the Olympic Park.