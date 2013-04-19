William Hill shares up on profits news

The share price of William Hill is up today (April 19th) on the back of the news the bookmaker has seen a rise in its profits.

Latest financial results for the first quarter of the year showed an eight per cent rise in profits, with the company stating an expansion in its online gambling was one of the reasons for the rise, with revenues growing by 15 per cent on the previous three months.

Chief executive Ralph Topping described the firm's start to the year as successful, noting William Hill has grown its UK online market share from ten per cent to 15 per cent over the course of the last four years.

He said: "We aim to increase our share and are making significant investments in marketing, technology and people to achieve that."

On the back of the news profits and revenues are up for the company, its stocks were trading 3.56 per cent higher.

At 15:47, they were selling for 404.52, a rise of almost 14 points on the start of the day's trading.

