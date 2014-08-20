Will we see a breakaway from the MPC votes

It’s been a slow start to the week, with most pairs consolidating and waiting for news on the unrest in Ukraine and Middle East or data to guide the way. And so far we have had a lack of both.

With little news from Ukraine and the Middle East, risk was back on yesterday, giving some bounce in an otherwise risk off market.

Today we are seeing risk off again as the FX market has little news to react, with EUR/USD currently at 1.3366 and still in a downward trend. An expected German Zew is out later and is expected to be very weak on tensions in Ukraine. We could see this continue to the lows of the year again at 1.3330.

Cable is still just below the 1.6800 level. With little data out today, the currency could be in consolidation or more as a EUR/GBP trade today until we get the inflation report tomorrow from Governor Carney.

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3302 1.3284 1.3255 | Resistance 1.3349 1.3378 1.3396

USD/JPY

Supports 102.65 102.36 102.20 | Resistance 103.09 103.25 103.54





GBP/USD

Supports 1.6578 1.6537 1.6463 | Resistance 1.6693 1.6766 1.6807