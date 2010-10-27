Will the FTSE 100 reach 6000

There has been a lot of speculation lately about whether the FTSE 100 will hit 6000 again after charging so firmly higher over September and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 27, 2010 5:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

There has been a lot of speculation lately about whether the FTSE 100 will hit 6000 again after charging so firmly higher over September and October. City Index Chief Technical Analyst Sandy Jadeja gives his thoughts. 

Since the July low of 4790, the FTSE 100 has gained 20.81% and it seems that there is more to be added given the current move.

So far the index has broken above resistance levels and momentum has been strong. It is also trading above its 20-period moving average, which suggests that if the index does not reverse right now then the odds are that we could be looking at the key psychological level of 6000.

Technically speaking there is a major resistance band between 6047 – 6117. At that point all the bulls will be screaming that we are in a bull market and they may even be right. But historically when markets reach major resistance levels there is often a sharp reversal. At this point all we can do is wait patiently and trade with the current trend.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.