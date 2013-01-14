Whilst the weather may have cooled the markets certainly haven 8217 t

- Whilst the weather may have cooled the markets certainly haven’t as this month’s rally appears to continue.

- The FTSE’s up 12 points at 6133 with its largest gains coming from miners. The CAC is up 12 points at 3725 but today the real winner is the Dax which is storming ahead, up 50 points this morning with gains across all sectors with BMW being the only company in the red down a mere 0.25%.

- Wall Street finished slightly up 17 points at 13488 on Friday ahead of results season. Boeing is down 2.5% after the FAA announced they were launching a review into Boeing’s new 787 Dreamliner after numerous technical issues.

- Back in the UK our top winner is Eurasian natural resources up 2.53% on the back of credit Suisse raising their expectation’s from neutral to ‘outperform’. The lion’s share of the rest of the gains came from financials with RBS, Schroeder’s, and Lloyds all up between 1.7 and 2.3%. G4S is also looking somewhat healthier today up 1.3% following Credit Suisse raising them to outperform. This is on the back of news that they are close to reaching settlement over the Olympics fiasco which resulted in the military needing to be drafted in to cope with a shortage of Olympic security staff.

- No macro news today just Bernanke speaking at 4pm EST. There should be some more excitement tomorrow morning with results coming in from Rio Tinto, Halfords, Ocado and Burberry. Check back in tomorrow to see how they did.

