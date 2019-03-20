Whats hitting the housebuilders

House builders dominated the lower reaches of the FTSE, Persimmon -4%, Taylor Wimpey – 3.4%, Berkeley Group -3.4%, Barrett Development -2.7%.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 20, 2019 1:39 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
House builders dominated the lower reaches of the FTSE, Persimmon -4%, Taylor Wimpey – 3.4%, Berkeley Group -3.4%, Barrett Development -2.7%.

1. Slowing house price growth
Since the referendum the housing market has as good as ground to a halt as potential buyers adopt a wait and see approach. Data on Wednesday showed house price growth slumped to its lowest level since 2013. Annual house price growth declined to 1.7% in January down from 2.2%. Slowing house price growth is just the latest evidence of Brexit impacting the economy. 

2. No deal Brexit
House builders fell sharply following the Brexit referendum and are expected to take a hit in the case of a no deal Brexit as consumer. As the chances of a no deal Brexit increased, with Theresa May requesting a short extension to Article 50 demand for housebuilders declined.  

3. Concerns over the use of leaseholds
Broad concerns over the use of lease holds are hitting the sector. Controversially, some buyers are being forced to pay big increases in land rent. A practise which is increasingly unpopular and one that the Housing Secretary will look into. 

4. Persimmon house quality in question again
The quality of Persimmon homes has once again been thrown into question. Fire barriers missing from homes, will add to concerns that Persimmon homes fall short of standards offered by the rest of the industry. 

5. Rate Rises?
Traders will look ahead to tomorrow’s BoE monetary policy announcement. No change to policy is expected as Brexit uncertainty is keeping the central bank’s hands tied. The central bank recently turned more dovish, which is supporting house builders. Low interest rates for longer makes mortgages more accessible. However, with inflation ticking higher to 1.9% and wage growth at its fastest pace since the financial crises, the central bank could be keen to hike sooner rather than later. This could put pressure on the sector.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.