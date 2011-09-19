Weakness in stock indices may see break of key support levels

The start to the trading week has seen stock indices fall back after nearly reaching key resistance levels. This is not a good starting point if […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 19, 2011 12:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The start to the trading week has seen stock indices fall back after nearly reaching key resistance levels. This is not a good starting point if the markets are to thrust higher for a final push to upside levels. Overall the bearish factors are still intact but last weeks price action suggested we may have been in line to see a possible re-test of the recent highs. This may now be in jeopardy if by mid-week the markets continue to decline lower. This would also place Gold in a favourable position to aim for the key $2000 level. It appears we are in for another week of volatility and traders should be braced for a whipsaw week ahead. Key price levels are provided below:

FTSE 100 stuck in a range

There has been no clear break above or below two key price levels for the FTSE 100 index. Whilst maintaining a stance above 5015 the index looked set to tackle the 5445 resistance barrier. But Monday has seen a sharp pullback after four days of gains. This puts the FTSE in an awkward position and will need to see a break above 5445 to reach for 5600 or break below 5015 to head lower towards 4781 again. Until either of these levels have been broken the index remains in a choppy sideways mode and is likely to frustrate traders until the breakout takes place..

FTSE 100 Daily
FTSE 100 Daily

Dow Jones shows another bearish pattern

Although the Dow Jones respected the 10,800 support level and also closing above the 11,365 level there is now a bearish pattern developing. If the index fails to take out the high of 11,716 then this could potentially form a bearish Head and Shoulder pattern with the left and right shoulder resistance at 11,530 and more importantly the 10,800 level acting as the decision maker. Any potential moves to the 11,950 level would be negated if the Dow fails to hold 10,800 this week. A clearance above 11,716 is required for the Bulls to take control again.

Dow Jones Daily
Dow Jones Daily

Gold provides confused signals

The $1,890 resistance level has pushed this metal lower with support objectives at $1,750. After a week of bearish factors weighing on the commodity the price of Gold almost saw the $1,750 level being reached. If $1,850 is cleared this week the $1,890 becomes the objective once again on the upside. On the other hand if Gold breaks below last weeks low of $1,763 then the support levels of $1,750 followed but $1,700 could be in sight for the near term. Also the 20period Moving Average has now shown a declining slope which may suggest difficulty or a slowdown for reaching the $2,000 level.

Gold Daily

Gold Daily

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.