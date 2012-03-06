Weaker Asian markets give the US Dollar a slight bid in quiet markets

EUR/USD Range: 1.3187-1.3226 Support: 1.3160 Resistance: 1.3250 The Euro continues to trade within a relatively tight range as the markets await the Greek Private Sector […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 6, 2012 8:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD

Range: 1.3187-1.3226
Support: 1.3160
Resistance: 1.3250

The Euro continues to trade within a relatively tight range as the markets await the Greek Private Sector Involvement deal/outcome and the US payroll data at the end of the week. The market seems reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of the events at the end of the week with today’s data highlight being the release of the Euro-zone Q4 GDP data at 10am. Technically support is seen is at yesterdays low at 1.3160 with resistance seen at 1.3250 although traders are noting that position stops are located at either side of these levels.

GBP/USD
Range: 1.5849 – 1.5884
Support: 1.5750
Resistance: 1.5900

The pound held up reasonably well yesterday following a weaker than expected services PMI number. With lack of data today ahead of the MPC meeting on Thursday traders expect the technical picture and range trading to likely dominate the pair with support seen towards yesterdays lows at 1.5790 and resistance at the 200 day moving average at 1.5890, whilst market offers are being noted at 1.5930.
AUD/USD
Range: 1.0604-1.0691
Support: 1.0580
Resistance: 1.0800
The AUD was the biggest loser in Asia overnight on concerns of falling Chinese growth and an RBA statement that left the door firmly open for further rate cuts. The RBA left rates on hold as expected at 4.25%, whilst repeating its message from February that ‘should demand conditions weaken materially, the inflation outlook would provide scope for easier monetary policy’. The RBA statement wasn’t really new news but the market continues to show bearish signs towards the lifestyle currency after weaker Chinese growth data although the broader range of 1.06-1.08 still remains intact.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.