Wal Mart data shows Asda sales rising

The latest financial data revealed by Wal-Mart has stated sales are rising at Asda.

A statement released by the supermarket chain announced lower prices have helped sales and profits at subsidiary Asda to increase by 1.3 per cent.

Asda – which is the UK's second largest supermarket behind Tesco – saw its market share remain at 17.9 per cent.

But it was revealed in the data from Wal-Mart that Asda's online sales continued to improve and they were up by 16 per cent in the quarter.

Asda chief executive Andy Clarke described the performance as strong in challenging conditions caused by the slow economic recovery in the UK.

"Despite a difficult environment for our customers, we have continued to achieve growth on growth by lowering the prices of essentials and investing in technology to make shopping more convenient," he said.

Following the release of today's (May 16th) results, stocks in Wal-Mart were down by more than two per cent on the Nasdaq.

They were selling at 78.17 at 15:38 BST, down 1.7 points on the start of the day's trading.

