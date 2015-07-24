Vodafone shares boosted by key sales but investors kept on hold

The signal from Vodafone’s most key financial performance metric—organic service revenue—remains strong, the world’s second-largest mobile operator said on Friday. The benefits of its £5bn […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 24, 2015 11:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The signal from Vodafone’s most key financial performance metric—organic service revenue—remains strong, the world’s second-largest mobile operator said on Friday.

The benefits of its £5bn acquisition of Germany’s biggest cable TV firm, Kabel Deutschland, about two years ago, continued to boost Vodafone’s top line in the first quarter, it said.

Q1 organic service revenues edged 0.8% higher on the year, a faster pace of growth than the 0.1% uptick seen in the quarter before, the latter being the first time this refined version of sales—which excludes handset sales and currency movements—had grown for three years.

It was also a second-consecutive quarter of enterprise organic service revenue growth which rose 1.8%, though it was down from the 2.1% rise over the whole of the last full year.

One potential area of disappointment for investors was that CEO Vittorio Colao declined to give an update on discussions with Liberty Global.

Still, judging by the stock price extending early session gains by a further 2%, bringing the rise by mid-morning on Friday to as high as 4%, investors appeared to interpret Vodafone’s reluctance to address the subject of a tie-up as a sign that the talks were at a promising, albeit sensitive, stage.

Vodafone opened discussions about a potential ‘exchange of assets’ several weeks ago, but there’s no guarantee of a deal.

 

Synergies from the potential deal, which Liberty and Vodafone first disclosed in May, have been estimated as high as £13bn, but one of the main uncertainties shareholders have worried about is that the acquisitive owner of Virgin Media, which is by no means afraid of extensive leverage, may have a number of piecemeal options to expand in Europe.

Would John Malone, who exercises tight control of the Liberty companies, many of which he chairs, agree to a pro forma figure for VOD’s European assets based on 7.05 times 2017 Enterprise Value/Ebitda?

That’s what the group trades at, and, in theory, it implies a takeout figure for the German businesses alone that could be at least £7.7bn.

It’s questionable whether the UK group would accept less for the entire European operations.

 

The major question mark over Vodafone’s corporate structure going forward will need to be resolved fairly quickly.

That’s if its shares are to hold on to the 35% gain from mid-October lows.

With the stock having declined 9% since early June, the unresolved potential consolidation appears to be at the forefront of the minds of many investors.

The approaching confluence of ascending and descending trends and a relatively short-term moving average (the 50-day) are challenging the stock right now.

 

Please click image to enlarge

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.