Vince Cable refuses to predict when UK economy will recover

Vince Cable has refused to predict when the British economy will recover.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 4, 2012 8:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Business secretary Vince Cable has refused to predict when the UK economy will recover from the present economic downturn.

Speaking to the BBC at the launch of a small business support initiative, the Liberal Democrat stated this current situation is unlike any ever experienced before in the country, because it is centred on the collapse of the banking sector.

He described the state of the British economy as "in a very deep crisis" and added that predicting when it would recover is "very difficult" as the government is working to overcome problems such as broken financial institutions, massive personal indebtedness and the gaping public deficit.

Mr Cable's comments follow business surveys such as the Markit/Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply purchasing managers' index, which suggests the UK may return to growth in the third quarter.

At 08:40 BST, the FTSE 100 was down in London by 0.3 per cent – or 19.2 points – to an index value of 5845 points.

Find the latest spread betting strategies for the FTSE 100 at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.