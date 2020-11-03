VIDEO Xi Jinping Plans to DOUBLE China Economy by 2035

The general secretary of the Communist Party of China's (CPC) Central Committee said It is "completely possible" for China to meet the current standards for high-income countries by the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan and to DOUBLE the total economic volume or per capita income by 2035.

November 3, 2020 1:48 PM
China flag
