VIDEO Leading US Semiconductor Sector Shows Further Potential Recovery

U.S. Semiconductor ETF SOXX exhibits positive configurations above key support at 179.20/175.00.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 7, 2019 5:54 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Interestingly, the price action of SOXX has started to shape a recovery of 6% from last Wed, 29 May low after a test on the key 200 -day Moving Average which led the recovery of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 seen earlier this week.
