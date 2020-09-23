VIDEO Johnson and Johnson to Enroll 60000 Volunteers for COVID 19 Vaccine Candidate

Johnson & Johnson just announced the launch of its large-scale, pivotal, multi-country Phase 3 trial (ENSEMBLE) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate where it will look to enroll up to 60,000 volunteers across three continents.

September 23, 2020 2:28 PM
