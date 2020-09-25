VIDEO Coronavirus and Banks Continue to Weigh Down Europe

A surge in coronavirus cases is dominating European market mood as the UK recorded 6,634 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily increase on record and France announced new restrictions aiming at fighting the virus.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 25, 2020 2:33 PM
Downtrend arrow
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
A surge in coronavirus cases is dominating European market mood as the UK recorded 6,634 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily increase on record and France announced new restrictions aiming at fighting the virus.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Enters a Key Period With Everything to Play For
Yesterday 06:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Will MoF/BoJ intervene again as focus turns to US CPI?
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises & is set for a weekly gain
May 10, 2024 01:32 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK GDP ahead of key US data - Forex Friday
May 10, 2024 11:30 AM
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
May 10, 2024 04:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.