Vehicle recalls issued by Toyota and Nissan

New vehicle recalls have been issued by both Toyota and Nissan, with around 1.5 million cars expected to be affected in total.

Toyota revealed that 615,000 Sienna minivans in the US are being called back as the company needs to fix a problem that could cause vehicles to shift out of park mode "without the driver depressing the brake pedal". The firm said this has already caused 24 "minor" accidents, reports BBC News.

Nissan stated that it is recalling 908,900 vehicles globally because of an accelerator sensor flaw, but claimed no accidents have occurred as a result yet. The models affected are the Infiniti M, Serena, X-Trail, Lafesta and Fuga models that were produced in Japan between 2004 and 2013.

Toyota recently issued a recall for more than 780,000 vehicles in the US after it found a suspension defect in its RAV4 and Lexus HS 250h models.

The manufacturer's share price is down today (September 27th) on the back of its latest major vehicle recall. At 08:10 BST, its stocks were selling 0.55 per cent down for the day.

