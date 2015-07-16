USD JPY rises to critical resistance

As the Greek debt crisis made further progress towards a potential resolution and Asian equity markets, most notably China, showed signs of a tentative stabilization […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 16, 2015 7:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As the Greek debt crisis made further progress towards a potential resolution and Asian equity markets, most notably China, showed signs of a tentative stabilization on Thursday, a relative decline in risk perception has prompted the Japanese yen safe haven currency to sustain its week-long retreat against the US dollar.

Compounding this retreat has been a persistently strengthening US dollar boosted both by reinforced expectations of a 2015 Fed rate hike as well as positive US economic reports in the past few days.

These factors have combined to lift the USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) currency pair from its seven-week low of 120.40 last week up to its current position around the critical 124.00 resistance level. Last week’s low was just above both the key 120.00 support level and the 200-day moving average.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

Since USD/JPY fell from its 13-year high of 125.85 in June, it attempted to rebound back above this 124.00 resistance barrier on at least two occasions during that month, but repeatedly failed to close above it.

Now that the currency pair has risen once again to revisit and re-test this level, any sustained break and close above 124.00 could provide the impetus for a continuation of the recent run towards its original upside target of 126.00. In this event, USD/JPY will have confirmed a continuation of its multi-year bullish trend after the recent pullback.

A failure to climb above the 124.00 resistance barrier could prompt a pullback and continued consolidation below 124.00 and above the key 122.00 support level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.