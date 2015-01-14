USD JPY pulls back towards December low

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) has pulled back sharply below the prior 118.00 support level to hit a low approaching 116.00 on Wednesday. This pullback […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 14, 2015 2:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) has pulled back sharply below the prior 118.00 support level to hit a low approaching 116.00 on Wednesday.

This pullback occurs after the currency pair staged a rebound towards the end of 2014 from a prior pullback to the 115.50-area support low in mid-December.

Currently approaching December’s 115.50-area low once again, USD/JPY has declined by around 5% from the seven-year high of 121.83 that was established in early December.

 

USD JPY technical chart 14.01.15

 

While the current pullback is significant, the currency pair is still trading within a longer-term bullish trend that extends back to late 2012 and which accelerated in the second half of last year.

With major support currently residing around the noted 115.50 level, any extension of the pullback below that level should meet further key support around 114.50.

To the upside, in the event of a rebound and recovery of the bullish trend, USD/JPY should target its 122.00 resistance objective once again.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.