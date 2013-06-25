USD JPY partial recovery targets bullish resumption
USD/JPY (daily chart) has made a partial recovery of the downside correction that characterised price action in late May and early June. Within the context […]
USD/JPY (daily chart) has made a partial recovery of the downside correction that characterised price action in late May and early June. Within the context […]
USD/JPY (daily chart) has made a partial recovery of the downside correction that characterised price action in late May and early June. Within the context of the steep bullish trend that effectively began in September 2012, the pair reached a long-term high of 103.72 in late May before making a sharp bearish correction that took the price down to a low of 93.77 by mid-June. Notably, this low was also around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the long bullish run from the 77.00-area low in September 2012 up to the noted 103.72 high in late May. Therefore, within the broad context of the overall trend, the downside correction has not been excessively deep. After the 38% retracement was hit, the price rebounded and began its current recovery climb back up towards the key 100.00 resistance. If the recovery momentum continues, the key level to watch remains around the 100.00 level. If the price is able to climb above this major barrier, upside resistance objectives reside around 103.00 and then 105.00, on a confirmed continuation of the bullish trend.