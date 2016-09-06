USD CAD sinks further on weak US data

The US dollar was pummeled on Tuesday after the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI data for August was released. This data showed a significantly slower-than-expected expansion […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 6, 2016 9:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar was pummeled on Tuesday after the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI data for August was released. This data showed a significantly slower-than-expected expansion at 51.4 against prior expectations of 55.4, and a sharp drop from the previous month’s 55.5. This August PMI for the critically-important US services industry represented the weakest expansion in more than six years, since early 2010. In addition, most of the main components of the PMI survey showed substantial drops from the previous month, including: Business Activity/Production – 51.8 down from 59.3; New Orders – 51.4 down from 60.3; and Employment – 50.7 down from 51.4. This PMI data follows closely after last week’s surprisingly disappointing ISM manufacturing PMI release, which showed an unexpected contraction.

With this PMI data combining with last week’s worse-than-expected US jobs report, the US dollar remains heavily pressured as expectations of a September rate hike from the US Federal Reserve continue to diminish. This dollar weakness can be readily seen in USD/CAD, which has been falling sharply since late last week. While some of that fall was due to a lagging US dollar, it was also partly driven by a very recent relief rally in crude oil, which helped to boost the Canadian dollar. Coming up this week are key events that are also likely to affect the Canadian dollar significantly, including the interest rate decision and statement from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday, followed by the Canadian employment change and unemployment rate for August, scheduled to be released on Friday.

From a technical perspective, the recent combination of a pressured US dollar and a relief rebound for crude oil boosting the Canadian dollar, has prompted USD/CAD to retreat sharply from key resistance at the lower border of a large wedge pattern. This retreat has extended below the psychologically important 1.3000 support level as well as the key 50-day moving average. Having done so, the next major downside target is at the 1.2800 support base, which was last hit in mid-August. With any further breakdown below 1.2800, continued downside momentum for USD/CAD could next target key support objectives at 1.2650 and then 1.2500, which is around the major low established in late April and early May.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.