US Yield Advantage at 13 month Highs

The differential between US 10-year yield and Germany’s hit 13 month highs at +0.35% (US minus Germany), compared to the eight-month highs reached just last […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 22, 2011 10:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The differential between US 10-year yield and Germany’s hit 13 month highs at +0.35% (US minus Germany), compared to the eight-month highs reached just last week.

Nine days after Germany’s ZEW expectations index shot up to a 21-month high in March, Germany manufacturing PMI fell back below 50, hitting its lowest level since November at 48.1. Germany’s services PMI slipped to 51.8 from 52.8, also its lowest since November, prior to the start of LTRO-1.

Out of Germany’s three different sets of business/sentiment indicators (PMI, Ifo & ZEW), the PMI is the only data group, which fell steadily since January. PMI surveys reflect the opinions of purchasing managers and decisions makers, with an emphasis on output, new orders, inventories, employment and prices across the manufacturing, construction, retail and service sectors. The ZEW survey does not share the credibility of the Ifo and PMI surveys in tracking and predicting German economic growth and the outlook for the eurozone. The ZEW survey involves responses from about 350 economists and analysts regarding the economic future of Germany for the next six months.

The other two surveys were quick to capture the notion that Germany remains resilient to the negative macro currents in the periphery as well as the market reactions to LTRO-1 (December) and LTRO-2 (February). The euro markets (FX & bonds) may find it hard to adjust to the ECB’s sudden removal of the possibility of further LTROs from recent rhetoric. This is unlike the Federal Reserve Chairman, who never misses a chance to allow the door open for a new round of asset purchases at each testimony.

As the Fed continues to recognise the uptrend in employment and business surveys (ISM & consumer sentiment) while the ECB renders eurozone banks dependent on three-year money, markets are already driving interest rate differentials towards US and away of eurozone. This is already weighing on 10-year yield spread between Germany and the US (at 13-month lows of -0.35%). Consequently, EUR/USD could well stat to follow interest rate differentials, and gradually reaches the $1.25 territory by mid Q2.

EUR/USD continues to adhere to the classically bearish Head-&-Shoulder formation and further breaking below the trendine support (below 1.3180) extending from the March 15 low remains valid. We extend our bearishness after the high-profile failure to regain 1.33 and to inability to close above the 100-day moving average. A break below 1.3145 (55-DMA), would signal the green light to 1.3010 next week

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.