US trade deficit narrows to five month low

It dropped to $41.9 billion in July.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 3, 2015 5:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US trade deficit fell in July to the lowest level in five months, the Commerce Department reported today (September 3rd).

The deficit was down to $41.9 billion (£2.7 billion) in July, a 7.4 per cent decline from June ($45.2 billion). Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the trade gap to shrink to $42.4 billion.

Exports edged up 0.4 per cent to $188.5 billion, helped by stronger sales of US cars and machinery. Meanwhile, imports declined 1.1 per cent to $230.4 billion.

So far this year, the deficit is running 3.6 per cent above last year's level and economists are concerned that US growth could be hurt by future declines in exports due to a sluggish growth overseas and a strong dollar. The greenback gained 16.8 per cent against the currencies of the US's main trading partners since June 2014.

IMF issues warning on global growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a warning, saying on Tuesday (September 1st) that global economic growth is likely to be weaker than expected.

In July this year, it cut its global growth forecast to 3.3 per cent in 2015, down from a 3.5 per cent initial forecast made in April.

The IMF said this is due to a slower recovery in advanced economies and a further slowdown in emerging nations.

"Overall, we expect global growth to remain moderate and likely weaker than we anticipated last July. This reflects two forces: a weaker than expected recovery in advanced economies, and a further slowdown in emerging economies, especially in Latin America," IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said in a speech at the University of Indonesia in Jakarta.

"Asia as a region is still expected to lead global growth. But even here, the pace is turning out slower than expected – with the risk that it may slow even further given the recent spike in global risk aversion and financial market volatility," she added.

But despite sluggish overseas growth, the US economy remains resilient, growing at an annual rate of 3.7 per cent in the second quarter of the year.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.