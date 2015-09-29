US stocks open lower as sell off continues

Investors worry about the Chinese economy and the timing of a US rate hike.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 29, 2015 5:37 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US stocks opened lower this morning (September 29th) in New York, extending a global sell-off that started yesterday over weak corporate news, speculation on the timing of a US Fed rate hike and worries about China's economy.

The S&P 500 was down 0.2 per cent in early trading and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.3 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index dipped 0.5 per cent.

Yesterday, the Nasdaq lost three per cent slump, the Dow Jones was down 1.9 per cent and the S&P 500 fell 2.6 per cent to close below 1,900 for the first time since August 26th.

Shares in Asia also closed down sharply today, with Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbling 4.1 per cent to 16,930.84 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 losing 3.8 per cent to 4,918.40.  Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped three per cent to 20,556.60 and the Shanghai Composite in mainland China edged down two per cent to 3,038.14. 

The sell-off was more limited in Europe, where markets ended the day on a mixed note. The FTSE 100 in London was down 0.4 per cent, while Germany's DAX index gained 0.4 per cent and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.3 per cent.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.