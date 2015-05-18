US stocks edge down on China data 8211 Greek uncertainty

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points in early trade to 18,209.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 18, 2015 6:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US stock markets had a slow start this morning (May 18th) after the release of weak data from China, in a context of uncertainty over Greece.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points in early trade to 18,209, while the S&P 500 index edged down four points to 2,114.80 and the Nasdaq lost 15 points to 4,473.75.

China's new home prices extended their downtrend in April, falling in 48 of 70 top cities with average prices dropping for the eighth straight month on a year-over-year basis, according the Wall Street Journal.

Greek deal  "required immediately"

Meanwhile, uncertainty over Greece's future in the eurozone hampered sentiment. "Greece will be front and centre this week as the country looks to secure a deal with its creditors while avoiding harsh austerity. The government reinforced it won't back down on its election promise to end austerity but this is likely to be a lot harder than they are leading on," Stan Shamu, IG's market strategist, wrote in a note seen by CNBC.

Greece has said it wants to reach a loan deal with its international creditors by the end of this month. Government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said a deal was "required immediately". The country has to make a payment of €1.5 billion (£1.09 billion) to the International Monetary Fund on June 5th.

Meanwhile, investors weighed in US Federal Reserve Chicago president Charles Evans's statement that the central bank should hold back from raising short-term interest rates this year. "It likely will not be appropriate to begin raising the fed funds rate until sometime in early 2016,” he said.

Oil prices were up today, with the West Texas Intermediate crude rising above $60 a barrel on concerns that supply could be disrupted by the ongoing Iraq and Yemen conflicts.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.