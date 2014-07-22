US shares rise on earnings as Ukraine tension eases

US stocks rose today (July 22nd) as second-quarter results were published and signs of easing tensions emerged in Ukraine.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) gained in June as the cost of gasoline surged, but the overall tame trend is expected to ease some of those concerns.

The situation in Ukraine showed some slight improvement as pro-Russian rebels agreed to hand over the black boxes from the Malaysian plane shot down near the Ukraine-Russia border last week and the Malaysian government announced it had also negotiated the release of the remains of nearly 300 victims.

European Union foreign ministers are gathering in Brussels today to discuss further sanctions against Russia.

Investors are also focusing on the Middle East as Israel fired at targets across the Gaza Strip and said no ceasefire was near.

The Palestinian death toll from the two-week conflict has now passed 600, the majority of them civilians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Companies have also published their second-quarter results today, with Coca-Cola down 1.9 per cent after it reported a three per cent fall in quarterly net profit and McDonald's profit falling on weak US sales with shares down 2.2 per cent premarket.

Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 10.5 per cent premarket a day after it reported a nearly 26 per cent jump in quarterly profit after traffic surged despite higher prices.

The S&P 500 opened 0.4 per cent higher at 1,981.66, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added or 0.2 per cent to 17,090.26.

The Nasdaq Composite started the trading session up 0.6 per cent at 4,449.68.

