US sell off hits ARM again

ARM felt the pain once again, following the most recent US sell-off. Down some 4.5% (at time of writing), the UK-based microprocessor designer is one […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 11, 2014 6:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

ARM felt the pain once again, following the most recent US sell-off. Down some 4.5% (at time of writing), the UK-based microprocessor designer is one of the worst performers on the FTSE.

This follows the hit to US equities yesterday (10th April), which saw the technology-heavy Nasdaq decline a significant 3.1%.

That, in turn, came after gains seen in the middle of the week, following the previous sell-off; and just like that retreat, the highly-valued usual suspects felt the chill.

Indeed, yesterday’s technology players – including Amazon, Google and Facebook – took something of a knock. That’s in addition to biotechnology companies, such as Gilead, Amgen and Alexion.

As to be expected, the US sell-off, like before, spread elsewhere.

ARM, whose chip designs can be found in smartphones and tablets such as the iPhone and iPad, is just one of several technology-related companies this side of the pond to have ended up as a casualty.

ARM certainly sports a high valuation.

The chip designer’s valuation has undoubtedly been called into question over recent times. Its soaring shares over the last few years have ensured that, even with the recent dent, ARM trades at a hefty 42x expected 2014 earnings (and 17x expected 2014 sales).

For context, take Intel. Of course, the much larger Intel’s growth is nothing like ARM’s, in fact it’s stalled somewhat given its exposure to the turmoil surrounding declining PC sales.

Nonetheless, the US-based heavyweight’s been making notable progress in the lucrative mobile chips space (which ARM dominates) and it trades at around 15x expected 2014 earnings and some 3x expected 2014 sales.

That said, ARM’s good growth is there to be seen.

In February, for instance, the company reported fourth quarter revenue of $303m, beating expectations of around $290m, and representing a 15% growth over the previous year. Pre-tax profit increased 19% over the prior year, coming in at around $96m.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates full-year 2014 revenue to be in line with market expectations – average forecast comes in at some £821m, that’s around 15% growth over 2013 revenue.

Meanwhile, ARM has been taking steps (albeit not terribly significant at present) towards diversifying into new markets, which could help drive further growth in the long term.

Indeed, ARM’s long-term story seems sound enough but its arguably lofty valuation means it’s one of the first in line for a beating, as near-term jitters persist.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.