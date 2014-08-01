US jobs not so bad falling yields dampen USD rally

There were three main elements of disappointment in today’s jobs report, which are sufficient in allying fears of a premature hike in interest rates by […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 1, 2014 5:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

There were three main elements of disappointment in today’s jobs report, which are sufficient in allying fears of a premature hike in interest rates by the Fed. Firstly, the weaker than expected jobs growth of 209k (vs expectations of 230k and previous reading of 298k). Secondly, the first increase in the US unemployment rate for five months to 6.2%. And thirdly, the soft average hourly earnings  of 2.0% (vs expectations of 2.2%).

Overall picture remains dominated by these positives:

-    Sixth consecutive month of +200k NFP: best showing since 1997
-    Employment participation rises to 62.9%: first rise in four months
-    Average hourly earnings y/y rise in five out of last seven months
-    Core PCE price index +1.5% y/y, on track for this year’s uptrend
-    Jul Manufacturing ISM hits 57.1: highest since April 2011, alongside all major components.

Yields-stocks divergence = “Bad news is good” is back

Equities return to the paradigm of “bad news is good” as the chart indicates below, with S&P 500 futures rallying immediately on the miss in NFP and rise in unemployment rate.

This is based on the interpretation that Fed doves, such as Yellen, will have more economic grounds to cling on in future pronouncements such as the upcoming Jackson Hole, when bond bears attempt to gain ground ahead of the October conclusion of the Fed taper.

SPX vs Yields reaction to NFP & Unemployment

Which currencies will USD struggle against?

Although EUR/USD rebounded to the 1.3430-40 level required to maintain support above the two-year trendline, the three-month downtrend remains intact, while capping any bounce nearing 1.3490s for an eventual return towards 1.3280-90.

AUD and GBP remain our preferred candidates for buying the dips against USD; while NZD, CHF join EUR in selling their intermittent rebounds.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.