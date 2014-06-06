US Jobs amp Draghi 8217 s Put

One day after the ECB delivers the biggest “easing” policy move since the Eurozone crisis, the US economy shows it has recovered all non-farm jobs […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 6, 2014 6:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

One day after the ECB delivers the biggest “easing” policy move since the Eurozone crisis, the US economy shows it has recovered all non-farm jobs lost after the 2008 recession, while posting the first 4-consecutive monthly NFP increase of +200K in more than 14 years. These could well be the key factors fueling the next run-up in global equities into Q3.

Bigger ECB Easing is not Cheaper Euro

Draghi’s decision to slash deposit rates below zero and the refi rate to 0.15% as well as the introduction of €400 bn in 4-year targeted LTROs is aimed at resurrecting low loan demand and avoiding disinflation, rather than aimed at averting a sovereign debt default, or driving down sovereign yields. As loan demand is set to grow to the extent of creating a reliable asset-backed securities market, the ECB should likely succeed in avoiding Japan’s liquidity and disinflation trap.

Bond funds already investing in Eurozone corporate and sovereign debt will be joined by sceptical allocators, which will only maintain support for the euro. More importantly, absent any concerns with sovereign debt woes in the Eurozone, the single currency will remain boosted by favourable “real” yield differential relative to the US in the 2-year space.

The first chart below illustrate how higher “real” yields in the UK have explained GBP’s outperformance versus. the major currencies thanks to its superior two-year yield differential after inflation.  Since US yields are not high enough to compensate for the higher inflation differential relative to the euro, USD remains unable to garner any gains vs. the single currency.  Thus, as long as US yields fail to rise in tandem with the upward creep in inflation, the EUR-USD inflation/yield differential shall remain a problem for USD bulls.

Draghi’s equities bazooka

Unlike the Greenspan & Bernanke “put”, which occurred during fierce equity market selloffs in 1998, 2001 and 2009, or Draghi’s LTRO interventions in 2011 and 2012, which emerged during political disarray in Italy, 80% declines in the value of Greek debt , or even a 15% selloff in the Dax, this week’s ECB bazooka, aimed at loan creation has come  during new highs in global equities and macro stabilisation in the Eurozone. Even Spain and Greece PMIs are well above 50. And if there were any doubts that the Eurozone shares discount relative to the US was starting to wane, Draghi’s credit-focused bazooka may delay any such cautiousness.

ECB yields vs euro & US jobs

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.