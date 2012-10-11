US Earnings Season Outlook

As we start to delve into the third quarter US earnings season, which is the most important earnings season this year for a number of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2012 12:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As we start to delve into the third quarter US earnings season, which is the most important earnings season this year for a number of economic and political reasons, we highlight the top 10 earnings to watch for coming weeks.

First and foremost, there is one key factor to take into consideration when trading in and around this earnings season – expectations.

In recent weeks, bellwether stocks such as Caterpillar and Intel have announced profit warnings, whilst a number of European listed mining companies such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have recently advised shareholders of a faster slowdown in metal demand from China, a crucial market for the global economy.

Now whilst from the outset this may heighten fears of a weak earnings season in the US, we must remember that earnings seasons are not merely about the numbers, they are about what the market expects. A firm can deliver poor numbers but still see their respective share price rally if it beats the street’s consensus. The various profit warnings we have seen of late has surpressed market expectations. Investors are not expecting companies to superbly trump the street’s consensus estimates. This can play into the hands of companies reporting.

There is another element however to look at this earnings season – forecasts. With severe economic headwinds pressuring global growth, forecasts for the upcoming quarters or year end that come in at the bottom end of previous guidance ranges will also play strongly on investors minds as results are digested.

Our Top 10 Earnings to Watch:

Company Date Earnings Per Share (EPS) -Reuters Estimate
JP Morgan Chase & Co 12th October 2012 $1.21
Citigroup 15th October 2012 $0.97
Goldman Sachs 16th October 2012 $2.18
Intel 16th October 2012 $0.50
Bank of America Corp 17th October 2012 $0.07
Google 18th October 2012 $10.57
Microsoft 18th October 2012 $0.57
General Electric 19th October 2012 $0.36
Apple 25th October 2012 $8.89
Exxon Mobil Corp 1st November 2012 $1.92
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.