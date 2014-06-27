US dollar on the ropes ahead of EU inflation data

The US dollar is trading lower this morning, with the dollar index slipping a further seven points in the Asian session. As I scan the news […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 27, 2014 10:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar is trading lower this morning, with the dollar index slipping a further seven points in the Asian session. As I scan the news wires and numerous research pieces, I reckon the move has been inspired by non-dollar currencies. The only dollar-related news out has been bullish in my mind as St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard indicated that US rates will rise in Q1 2015. He is of the view that financial markets think the Federal Reserve is more dovish than it actually is.

There are two pieces of data released overnight that I feel emphasise the potential slowdown and concern with recent US data releases. Core inflation in Japan rose by 3.4% in May, the highest reading since 1982, as Japanese retail sales rose by 4.6% in May versus the 2.9% expected. This has the market scaling back any immediate easing from the BoJ following the sales tax increase. In New Zealand trade surplus data showed a further increase to NZD 285mn versus the expected NZD 250mn.

The data focus this morning will switch to regional inflation readings from Germany, Italy and Spain ahead of the pan EU reading on Monday, with the third Q1 UK GDP release likely to dominate the proud pound’s fortunes ahead of the University of Michigan’s confidence survey from across the pond this afternoon.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3580-1.3550-1.3505 | Resistance 1.3650-1.3680-1.3720

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.20-100.90-100.40 | Resistance 101.80-102.15-102.85

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.7000-1.6970-1.6920 | Resistance 1.7055-1.7100-1.7140

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.