US benchmarks rise the day before election

The major US stock benchmarks have made gains in trading today (November 6th) a day before American voters decide who they want to see in the White House for the next four years.

Democrat president Barack Obama is up for re-election, while his rival Mitt Romney for the Republicans is vying for the top job.

Earlier losses in the markets were driven by concern about the worsening state of the eurozone debt crisis, with Greece's fight for its next tranche of funding dampening investor confidence.

At 16:40 GMT, Hewlett-Packard was leading the charge on the Dow Jones, climbing by 2.7 per cent to $14.39, while United Technologies, Boeing and Caterpillar all made gains.

On the technology-heavy Nasdaq, First Solar advanced by 7.1 per cent to $24.98, while Apollo Group, Electronic Arts and Steel Dynamics all rallied.

The Dow was higher by 0.6 per cent to an index value of 13197.0 points, while its Wall Street neighbour the Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1 per cent to 3004.0 points.

