Update on Game Group

UK-based video game retailer, Game Group, which entered into administration some two years ago, has announced its intention to list on the London Stock Exchange. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 19, 2014 5:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

UK-based video game retailer, Game Group, which entered into administration some two years ago, has announced its intention to list on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, now known as Game Digital, is looking to garner proceeds of around £12m from its IPO.

So, what’s changed for Game?

Indeed, that’s the key question. After all, it wasn’t long ago that tough conditions forced the company to enter into administration, back in 2012.

But, under its new owners, the company has had something of a makeover.

For starters, Game’s previous international expansion ambitions look to have been scaled back considerably.

Prior to its widely-discussed woes a couple of years ago, Game had a presence in Australia, the Czech Republic, France, Ireland, Portugal, Scandinavia, the UK and Spain.  All of these, except Spain, entered into administration.

Currently, the company is focused on its UK and Spanish businesses, where it’s streamlined its portfolio by shutting down underperforming stores. It now operates 560 stores across both regions, versus 874 stores last January.

The company boasts having reduced expenses via a number of activities – including renegotiating certain leases in a bid to lower rents on its stores.

All of that’s in addition to its other activities, which includes investing to boost its online and mobile presence.

Those efforts have helped improve the company’s numbers.

Game’s latest financial performance…

For the twenty-six weeks to 25th January this year, Game took revenue of around £586m, representing around a 37% increase over the same period the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA (excludes items such as costs relating to store closure) came in at around £51m, up from around £25m last year.

Looking ahead, the company reckons it’s well positioned to capture the growth opportunities in the UK and Spanish video game market, which it highlights as set to reach £5.8bn in 2016 (marking a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 7.6%).

Progress with the company’s turnaround is certainly there to be seen. 

Albeit thanks – in part – to the launch of new consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, to be precise).

And, while its efforts to differentiate itself are undoubtedly of merit, it’s worth bearing in mind that the competition hasn’t gone anywhere.

Still, given the recent flurry of retail-related IPOs which seem to have shown investor appetite for retail players, Game’s timing seems about right.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.