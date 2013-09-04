The services sector in the UK is growing at its fastest pace for the last six years.

This is according to the latest survey by Markit and the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply, which showed a figure of 60.5 in August. Any number over 50 denotes growth.

However, it also revealed that there was only a slight rise in employment within the industry over the course of the month.

This comes only a short time after a report revealed that the UK's manufacturing industry is also growing, providing positive signs for the state of the economy.

"The UK service sector turned in another stellar performance in August, building on the growth momentum seen during July," said Paul Smith, senior economist at research firm Markit.

He added that it is clear the recovery "has legs", which could boost the speed of growth in the coming weeks and months.

Official data showed the UK's economy expanded by 0.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2013.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index