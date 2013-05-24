UK Q1 economic growth unrevised

The UK's economy grew by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of the year, as data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has been left unrevised.

Some analysts had feared the initial figure might have been too positive and could have been knocked down, but this proved not to be the case.

The UK's 0.3 per cent growth between January and March came after a reduction of 0.3 per cent in the final quarter of last year, which had led to increasing speculation that the country could be on the verge of a triple-dip recession.

It was noted by the ONS: "The latest quarter exports and imports continued to decline, contracting by 0.8 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively."

But the confirming of the 0.3 per cent growth means that during 2013, the UK economy is performing stronger than that of both France and Germany.

France recently re-entered recession after its economy shrunk in the first quarter of the year, while Germany recorded a very slim amount of growth during the period.

