The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.
- UK markets strengthened yesterday, as the ECB extended its unlimited short-term cash offering to maintain liquidity in the banking system and amid hopes that weak economic data might spur policy makers to introduce fresh stimulus across the globe.
- Risk-on Continued in the US session as the dow Jones and S&P gained 2.37% and 2.31% respectively.
- Asian markets gained overnight with the Nikkie up 106 and the Hang Seng up 170.
- The FTSE 100 is now up 22 points, the CAC is up 20 and the DAX is up 30.
- Spain and France both have important 10-Year bond auctions this morning with the Spanish going to market at 9.30am and the French at 10am london time.
- Johnson Matthew have increased 3.3% this morning after reporting a 58% growth in full year pre-tax profits.
- We have a Bank of England Rate decision and Asset purchase taget at 12 this afternoon followed by the Weekly US jobless claims at 1.30pm.
- So lots to digest and plenty of Data to give the markets a direction towards the end of the week.
See the City Index Economic Calendar and Companies Reporting Dates page for latest economic news and company events that are likely to impact the markets today.