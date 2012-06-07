UK markets strengthened yesterday as the ECB extended its unlimited short term cash offering

June 7, 2012
  • UK markets strengthened yesterday, as the ECB extended its unlimited short-term cash offering to maintain liquidity in the banking system and amid hopes that weak economic data might spur policy makers to introduce fresh stimulus across the globe.
  • Risk-on Continued in the US session as the dow Jones and S&P gained 2.37% and 2.31% respectively.
  • Asian markets gained overnight with the Nikkie up 106 and the Hang Seng up 170.
  • The FTSE 100 is now up 22 points, the CAC is up 20 and the DAX is up 30.
  • Spain and France both have important 10-Year bond auctions this morning with the Spanish going to market at 9.30am and the French at 10am london time.
  • Johnson Matthew have increased 3.3% this morning after reporting a 58% growth in full year pre-tax profits.
  • We have a Bank of England Rate decision and Asset purchase taget at 12 this afternoon followed by the Weekly US jobless claims at 1.30pm.
  • So lots to digest and plenty of Data to give the markets a direction towards the end of the week.

