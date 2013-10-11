UK holds interest rates at 0 5

Interest rates in the UK have been held again.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2013 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has confirmed that it has held interest rates for another month.

Following the monthly meeting of the group this week, it was announced the base rate of interest will stay at 0.5 per cent for the time being, remaining at a record low for the country.

Interest rates have been at this level for almost four years and the Bank of England also confirmed there will be no more quantitative easing at this time.

Howard Archer of IHS Global Insight explained that the bar for more money to be put into the economy now looks to be "very high".

"It will likely only occur if the economy loses substantial momentum over the coming months, or if there is major financial turmoil and a sharp upward move in market interest rates when the US Federal Reserve finally starts to taper," he said.

David Tinsley of BNP Paribas added the decision to hold interest rates for another month comes as no surprise, as the Bank of England is currently on "auto-pilot".

The arrival of Mark Carney as governor of the Bank of England this summer, replacing Sir Mervyn King, is yet to have a major impact on monetary policy in the UK.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.