UK employment rate drops in Q1

Data released today (May 15th) shows the employment rate in the UK dropped during the first quarter of the year.

Figures revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicated that it fell by 0.2 percentage points between January and March, standing at 71.4 per cent.

This is despite the fact the UK's economy avoided a triple-dip recession earlier this year when it recorded 0.3 per cent growth for the first three months of 2013.

It was noted by the ONS that the change in employment data for the UK "was driven by a fall in part-time workers, while full-time employment rose slightly on the quarter".

According to a report by the Trades Union Congress, the UK currently has a jobs shortage of almost 400,000 for young people.

Frances O'Grady, general secretary of the body, stated individuals who are 18-24 are now far less likely to be in work today than before the recession.

