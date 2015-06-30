UK economy grew faster than estimated

Revised numbers mainly due to better performance in the construction industry.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 30, 2015 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have revealed that the UK economy is grew faster than previously estimated for the first quarter of 2015.

According to the latest data, which is the third estimate for the period, the economy grew by 0.4 per cent during the first three months, compared to an earlier estimate of 0.3 per cent.

Better performance from the construction industry than estimated contributed to the improved growth numbers, reports the BBC.

Earlier in June, the ONS said that construction output in the UK was 1.1 per cent lower in the first quarter. However, the latest figures actually show it as just 0.2 per cent lower.

Commenting on the amended figures, ONS chief economist Joe Grice said: "The slight upward revision to growth in the first quarter is down largely to the recently announced new methods to measure construction output."

On an annual basis, this means the economy grew by 2.9 per cent from the first quarter of 2014 – up 0.5 per cent from a previous estimate of 2.4 per cent.

As a whole, 2014 also saw economic growth revised up to 3 per cent from 2.8 per cent. This was the fastest rate of economic growth since 2006 – before the financial crisis.

Household income

Household income has also gone up, according to the ONS figures. The data shows that disposable income has gone up 4.5 per cent year-on-year. This was the fastest pace since the second quarter of 2001.

Economist Howard Archer said economic growth was likely to have accelerated in the three months to June after the uncertainty caused by the general election in May began to subside.

He added that he expected teh economy to grow by 0.7 per cent in the second quarter. Over the course of the year, he said he expects the economy to grow by 2.5 per cent.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.