UK becomes nation of internet shoppers

The UK has become a nation of internet shopping fans, boosting the shares of online retailers.


December 13, 2012 12:15 PM
The UK has become a nation of internet shoppers, with the run-up to Christmas proving prosperous for online retail giants such as Amazon.

According to Ofcom, buying products using a computer or handheld internet device is now more popular than ever, with the rise of m-commerce facilitating this boost.

UK consumers have now broken the £1,000-a-year spend barrier on internet shopping, which is more than any other country, according to the office's research.

In 2011, the per-head spending on e-commerce was £1,083 in the UK, which is a 14 per cent jump from £950 in 2010.

As well as using computers and handheld gadgets to make purchases, they are also driving competitiveness, as ready-access to the internet is facilitating research and price comparison searches.

When Wall Street closed last night (December 12th), Amazon.com shares were higher by 0.4 per cent to $251.76 per unit.

